NHL Rumors: Scouting FLA-DET, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Who Could be Interested in Trevor Zegras?

Scouting the Florida Panthers-Detroit Red Wings

Colby Guy: Scouts listed to attend Wednesday night’s Florida Panthers-Detroit Red Wings game include the Winnipeg Jets (7), St. Louis Blues (3), Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, and the Los Angeles Kings.

Scott Billeck: The Jets are holding their scouting meetings in Florida.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Jake Guentzel to meet soon

TSN: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said on the radio that there haven’t been any trade offers on pending UFA forward Jake Guentzel, and they’ll meet after the All-Star break or the season.

“We haven’t had any discussions with teams about Jake — anything out there is pure speculation,” Dubas said on The GM Show. “We’ll continue to go through the season here and I’ll continue to evaluate where we’re at, and either after the All-Star break or after the season we’ll do what’s best for everybody — best for the Penguins, best for Jake, and we’ll determine that together.

“That’s really it.”

Teams that could be interested in Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic: The Anaheim Ducks aren’t shopping forward Trevor Zegras but if a big offer came along ….

The Ducks moved out Jamie Drysdale for Cutter Gauthier, who will join Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson in the next wave of young talent. The Ducks may feel that their upsides are higher than Zegras. The Ducks could be dealing from a position of strength down the middle.

Teams that could be interested

Montreal Canadiens – Have the cap space and assets to make the trade. They made a similar trade when they acquired Kirby Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Philadelphia Flyers – He’d bring the Flyers some more offense and their structure could balance some of his defensive issues. They have some pieces in place to protect him from heavy minutes and offensive players to help Zegras flourish.

Chicago Blackhawks – Have the draft picks and space and he could be a good complementary player. The Blackhawks aren’t good defensively to begin with.

Detroit Red Wings – Could use some more offensive talent. The Red Wings have draft picks, prospects and should be able to fit his cap number in.

Washington Capitals – Which direction are the Capitals going to go in? Zegras would definitely help with offense down the middle.

Boston Bruins – Could use a center and have been linked to Calgary Flames Elias Lindholm. Cap issues may require salary retention which then increases the acquistion cost.