NHL Rumors: Sam Reinhart wants to remain with the Florida Panthers

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli talking with Florida Panthers pending UFA forward Sam Reinhart on if he’s looking to stay in Florida and what he might be thinking on his next deal.

Seravalli: “Everyone wants to know what happens next. Your team is in a great spot. Clearly, you’re a fit with Sasha Barkov among other players on your team. And you need a new contract. William Nylander signs a massive deal .

I figured at some point somewhere, someone like you might be smiling. Would you pay attention to that stuff? Do you keep track of what happens around the league?

Reinhart: “I mean, I’m a fan of the game. It’s tough not to keep track of it. It’s something, I’ve said before the year it’s, it hasn’t really changed. I’ve got no problem with, you know, short-term deals are something that you know, I’ve, you know, kind of been on my whole year (may mean whole career). So being in a contract year isn’t something new to me.

I have no problem with negotiations being ongoing. It’s not taken away from, from, my preparation or how I handle day-to-day and that’s kind of where I stay in my head and that’s kind of my focus.

You know, the interest is definitely mutual. It’s definitely positive and on both sides and I love it in Florida and, you know, I, I know they’re happy to have me. So, I’ve got no problem with it being ongoing. And I’m, I’m just, I’m just happy with where we’re at as a team right now.

Seravalli: “So the goal is to stay in Florida if you can?”

Reinhart: “Absolutely. I mean, that means that teams in a great spot, it means, you know, we’re, we’re in agreements of, of how I fit. So that’s obviously the goal.”