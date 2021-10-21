NHL Rumors: Scouting Flyers-Bruins, Bergevin, Brannstrom and Strome

Scouting the Flyers-Bruins

Adam Kimelman: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Philadelphia Flyers-Boston Bruins game include the Chicago Blackhawks (2), Tampa Bay Lightning (2), Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken and the St. Louis Blues.

Bergevin hopes to be back and not looking to make a trade

Chris Johnston: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said that “in a perfect world, yeah” he’d like to be back with the team next season. His contract expires after the season.

Renaud Lavoie: Canadiens GM Bergevin doesn’t believe that he needs to make a trade at this time.

Brannstrom’s trade value is low

Shawn Simpson: Don’t think that Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom has much trade value right now.

He should be playing for the Senators right now. He has good skill and hockey sense but his ‘defensive feet’ aren’t great which makes it tough given his size. He’s still a bit of a tweener.

Healthy scratches hurting Strome’s trade value

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: Chicago Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome has been a healthy scratch for their first four games of the season. Coach Jeremy Colliton and GM Stan Bowman have been asked why and what can Strome do to get back into the lineup and they haven’t offered much.

In 156 games with the Blackhawks, Strome has recorded 106 points. The Blackhawks are off to a 0-3-1 start and have been outscored at even strength 17-4.

His trade value decreases with each healthy scratch, and trade talks likely aren’t the reason he’s not in the lineup.

GM Bowman has made Strome available since last spring, and there are teams that could use him. The Anaheim Ducks have been interested. The Ottawa Senators had a prior interest. Teams that could use a center include the Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild, and the New York Rangers.