NHL Rumors: Scouting NJ-NSH, Montreal Canadiens, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Scouting the New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators

James Nichols: Scouts listed to attend last night’s New Jersey Devils – Nashville Predators game include the Chicago Blackhawks (3), Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, St. Louis Blues, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Arizona Coyotes and Nashville Predators.

Could the Montreal Canadiens be thinking about re-signing Sean Monahan?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun reminds us that the Montreal Canadiens received a first-round pick to take on the final year of Sean Monahan’s contract. It was believed the Canadiens would then move Monahan at the trade deadline and acquire more assets. Could that theory be changing now?

“But, here’s the interesting thing. Monahan has played well. He’s fit well on and off the ice. The Habs have been impressed with him and what’s happening right now is Canadiens’ management are having the discussion of should we actually keep this guy? Could he be part of our plans moving forward? I still think it’s more likely they move him, but the mere fact they’re having that discussion is an interesting development.”

Dreger adds that Monahan ended up in Montreal as a deal with the Arizona Coyotes fell through.

“But the Canadiens weren’t the first stop on Brad Treliving’s shopping tour. It actually began and I thought it would finish with the Arizona Coyotes. They believed they had a deal in place but that deal fell through. Kent Hughes and Brad Treliving had talked throughout the course of the summer but Montreal didn’t know what was going to become of Carey Price’s situation. In the end, Monahan ends up in Montreal, but he was being used as a pawn.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t be looking at the trade market to replace Kris Letang

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said there is no timeline on when Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang could return from his second stroke, but it’s expected that he’ll return this season.

“So, because of that, from a hockey perspective, the Penguins are not going out and looking for defence reinforcements on the trade market. They’re absolutely acting and believing that he will be back to play this year for them.”