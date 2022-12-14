NHL Rumors: Scouting NYI-Bos and FLA-CBJ, Anaheim Ducks, and the Edmonton Oilers

Scouting the Islanders and Bruins

Shawn Hutcheon: Scouts listed to attend last night’s New York Islanders – Boston Bruins game include the San Jose Sharks (2), New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars, and Winnipeg Jets.

Scouting the Panthers and Blue Jackets

Jon Rosen: The Los Angeles Kings had two scouts watching the Florida Panthers – Columbus Blue Jackets game.

Two potential players of interest are left-handed defensemen Marc Staal and Vladislav Gavrikov. Gavrikov is a pending UFA with a $2.8 million cap hit.

Ducks scouting the Oilers?

Jim Matheson: Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek was at Monday’s game between the Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild.

The Ducks play Edmonton on Saturday, but they have pro scouts for that.

Could they have interest in Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi?

Mark Spector: If Ducks GM Pat Verbeek is following Puljujarvi, he’s had no points and one shot in the past two games.

Will the Oilers be able to find someone to take Jesse Puljujarvi before the trade deadline?

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers may not trade forward Jesse Puljujarvi by the holiday roster freeze, or the trade deadline but his days appear to be numbered in Edmonton. A trade by the deadline is the most likely scenario.

He’s been available for a while now and the offers likely aren’t getting better. It could be at the point where just moving his $3 million salary would be considered a win for them.

Oilers GM Ken Holland hasn’t wanted to sell low on Puljujarvi. Back in 2019-20, Holland wanted a first-round pick when Puljujarvi had requested a trade. This past offseason, Holland wanted a player and not a pick or prospect.

Puljujarv can be an effective third-line player that can play in the top six occasionally. His offense isn’t there and he becomes an expensive player at $3 million. He likely wouldn’t be qualified by the Oilers after the season if he’s still with the team past the deadline.

If the Oilers could move Puljujarvi’s salary, they could use a defenseman like Columbus Blue Jackets Vladislav Gavrikov (pending UFA at $2.8 million).

Who could be interested in Puljujarvi? Options could include the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, and Winnipeg Jets. Teams with the cap room to take $3 million include the Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild and New York Islanders.