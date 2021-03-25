NHL Rumors: Scouting Penguins-Sabres, Coyotes-Avs, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Scouting the Pittsburgh Penguins – Buffalo Sabres

Dan Kingerski: Scouts listed to attended last night’s Penguins-Sabres game include the Carolina Hurricanes, Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings and Vegas Golden Knights

Dan Kingerski: Adrian Dater reported that the Penguins scouted the Coyotes-Avalanche game on Tuesday night.

Tuesday: scouting the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche

Craig Morgan: Scouts listed to attend Tuesday’s Coyotes-Avalanche game included the Detroit Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings, Winnipeg Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken (2).

$5 million plus for Hyman?

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger said on The Instigators podcast that there are some who believe that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman could get $5 to $5.5 million on the open market. Dreger adds that he won’t get those numbers from the Maple Leafs.

Should the Maple Leafs add a defenseman?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Maple Leafs aren’t as deep on the blue line after trading defenseman Mikko Lehtonen. Rasmus Sandin is currently injured and Timothy Liljegren has only played one NHL in the past year. Adding a rental defenseman makes sense if they can get the money to work.

Former coach Bruce Boudreau says you can never have enough defensemen.

“If they could find a top-three defenceman to add to their roster, it would be ideal. Not easy to do. They got enough firepower and enough jam upfront to win.”

Former Kings executive Mike Futa says they should look to improve their blueline.

“My add, if I was sitting in that chair, would be a defenceman,” Futa told Good Show this week. “It doesn’t scare me to throw some forwards into the mix and not miss a beat. But if they lose the wrong defenceman, I think there’s a huge dropoff to the next guy that goes in.”

Potential options include Mattias Ekholm, Josh Manson, Brandon Montour, Colin Miller, David Savard, Alex Goligoski and Niklas Hjalmarsson.