NHL Rumors: Scouting SJ-DET, Canucks-Blue Jackets, and Cole Caufield

Scouting the San Jose Sharks and Detroit Red Wings

Curtis Pashelka: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Sharks – Red Wings game included the Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars.

Canucks and Blue Jackets talking?

Wiley Canuck: Frank Seravalli: “Some conversation between Columbus & Vancouver.. it’s an intriguing landing spot for someone like Bo Horvat. Smoke there but I haven’t been able to confirm.”

The Canadiens plan on keeping Cole Caufield around for a while

The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro: Montreal Canadiens executive VP of hockey operations Jeff Gorton on Cole Caufield contract extension talks.

He’s in the final year of his entry-level contract that carries an $880,833 salary cap hit and an AAV of $1,308,333.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Tony Marinaro: “Every management team wants the best bang for their buck. They want to be as much under the cap as they can. With every goal that Cole scores, I’m saying to myself: ‘Okay, sign this guy already.”

There’s a bunch of people watching now, and I think everyone’s confident Cole’s going to be a Montreal Canadien for a long-time, well at least we all hope so. How is that going?”

Gorton: “We’ve had conversations with Cole’s agent about when is the right time and when it’s not going to be a distraction. He understands where we are, that he understands we want Cole to be here a long time and Cole wants the same thing.

I have no waries at all about Cole and being a Montreal Canadien for a while. Not at all. We have a great relationship with his agent. And like I said, Cole’s a huge part of this team and he wants to be here.

That time will come, whether it’s a week, a month, two months. We’re just getting to that now.

I would say to your listeners and to yourself, don’t worry about, Cole’s going to be here.”