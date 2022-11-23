NHL Rumors: Scouting some recent games, Panthers, Senators, Maple Leafs, Kings and Canucks

Scouting the Kings and Rangers

Dennis Bernstein: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Los Angeles Kings – New York Rangers game: Dallas Stars, New York Islanders, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens and the Calgary Flames.

Scouting the Canadiens and Sabres

Stu Cowen: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Montreal Canadiens – Buffalo Sabres game: Winnipeg Jets (2), Vegas Golden Knights (2), St. Louis Blues (2), Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals.

Scouting the Maple Leafs and Islanders on Monday

David Pagnotta: Scouts who were listed to attend Monday’s game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders: Anaheim Ducks (2), Tampa Bay Lightning (2), St. Louis Blues, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals, Seattle Kraken and three unidentified.

Quick hits on the Panthers, Senators, Maple Leafs, Kings and Canucks

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair is getting closer to returning but they’ll need to clear room for his $3 million salary.

The Ottawa Senators have basically considered any defenseman that is believed to be available. They may consider adding a sweetener to move Nikita Zaitsev but have a limit on what they would do.

Ryan Reynolds has met with two potential ownership groups for the Senators.

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Conor Timmins, whose condition stint ends today, makes sense for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Sault Ste. Marie connection and a low cap hit.

Spitballing – the Los Angeles Kings taking a run at Patrick Kane. They have the draft picks and prospects to move.

Believe the Vancouver Canucks have talked to some potential coaches.