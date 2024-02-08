NHL Rumors: Scouting the Leafs-Stars, and Chris Tanev could end up in Vancouver but…

Scouting the Toronto Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Maple Leafs-Stars game in Toronto include the Vegas Golden Knights (2), Arizona Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Calgary Flames.

Sekeres and Price: Frank Seravalli on the Sekeres and Price show when asked if Calgary Flames defenseman could end up in Vancouver.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Blake Price: “Do you have anything on the next step on Chris Tanev? Is, is, is that likely? I know every, it’s an easy dot to connect here from a Vancouver perspective but how realistic is it?”

Seravalli: “Still in Vancouver?”

Price: “Yeah, back to Vancouver? Yes.”

Seravalli: “No. Yeah, I mean look, it’s possible. I certainly wouldn’t rule it out. I would say that it’s probably not likely because if it were, and look, there’s probably some wisdom from the Flames perspective to say, ‘hey, we’re probably better off getting more for this guy separately than as part of a package.’

But if they were going to do it, why wouldn’t they have just done it in one shot? And I don’t I don’t have any evidence that, that was the case, that he was included in the deal.

Matt Sekeres: “That was my next question. Do you know whether or not he was talking about in the bigger deal with Lindholm? But …”

Seravalli: “I don’t think so.”