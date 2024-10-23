NHL Rumors: Scouting the Maple Leafs, Team Canada 4 Nations, and Tyler Johnson

Dallas Stars GM scouting the Toronto Maple Leafs?

David Pagnotta: It was the only game on Monday night, and there were 23 teams listed to attend Monday’s Maple Leafs – Lightning game.

Stars GM Jim Nill and Senators GM Steve Staios were in attendance.

David Pagnotta: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill scouted the Maple Leafs – Kings game in Toronto last Wednesday (Oct. 16th). There were 14 teams in total listed to attend.

Should Teams Spend Top Money On Goaltending?

Heavily scouting for Team Canada

TSN: With the 4 Nations Face-Off rosters due on December 2nd, Don Sweeney told Pierre LeBrun that Team Canada wanted their staff to watch as many games not involving their own team as possible.

“Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill, who’s the assistant GM of the 4 Nations team, he was at the Leafs-Lightning game in Toronto on Monday night. Julien BriseBois was at the Rangers-Leafs game on Saturday night. Then BriseBois was at the Jets-Penguins game Sunday in Winnipeg. Kyle Dubas was at the Lightning-Senators game in Ottawa on Saturday. Olympic GM Doug Armstrong and Hockey Canada executive Scott Salmond are scouting games together this week. And, of course, 4 Nations GM Don Sweeney has been on the road a ton scouting since the start of the year.”

LeBrun adds that Canadian management staff will continue to scout almost every night.

Anthony Stolarz is the Number One Goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Tyler Johnson is still skating in Boston in hopes of a deal

TSN: Chris Johnston said that forward Tyler Johnston remains in Boston and is continuing to skate and keep in shape as he awaits for a deal from someone.. He was at the Boston Bruins camp on PTO.

“It’s a bit of an unusual circumstance for the veteran forward. The Bruins like him, they liked his camp, but they don’t have cap space at this point in time so it would have to be someone going on waivers, a trade to create space, or maybe an injury creates an opportunity but Tyler Johnson is willing to wait it out and eventually work out a deal with Boston. “