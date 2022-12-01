NHL Rumors: Scouting TOR-SJ, Dallas Stars, and Alex Formenton

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Scouting the Maple Leafs and Sharks

David Pagnotta: Teams listed to attend last night’s Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks game include The Anaheim Ducks, St. Louis Blues, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings, Calgary Flames, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks and Seattle Kraken.

Curtis Pashelka: A lot of teams could be looking at Sharks Matt Nieto.

The Stars are looking for a top-six forward

TSN: Darren Dreger says the Dallas Stars are looking to add a top-six forward.

“They like the way things are going in Dallas right now. It’s hard not to. But they’d also like to add a forward to play with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment. It sounds like a tall ask. They do like this up there, but that top-six luxury item is definitely something Dallas is in the market for.”

Deadline day for Alex Formenton

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The deadline for Ottawa Senators RFA forward Alex Formenton to be signed by to be eligible to play this season is 5:00 PM ET today. There has been some speculation as to his involvement in the Team Canada 2018 World Junior Championship team’s sexual assault case. The details of that investigation are not known yet. Some teams may not be interested in acquiring him until the details are known.

Some potential fits if the Senators try to trade him before today’s deadline.

Vegas Golden Knights – They cleared a contract slot yesterday. Formenton’s agent has a strong relationship with GM Kelly McCrimmon. The Golden Knights don’t have much cap space and it may take around $2.25 million on a one-year deal.

Carolina Hurricanes – More of a long-shot than Vegas. Though a different situation, they did sign Tony DeAngelo for last season. They are looking to win and have a strong leadership group.