NHL Rumors: Scouting WPG-WSH, David Pastrnak, Dylan Larkin, and Ryan Reynolds

Scouting the Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals

Mike McIntyre: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Winnipeg Jets – Washington Capitals game were Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers, who have been scouting the Jets a fair bit the past few weeks.

It could cost the Bruins eight years and $88 million for David Pastrnak

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: People are expecting forward David Pastrnak to get an eight-year contract in the neighborhood of $88 million.

The sides continue to talk according to agent JP Barry last week.

“I continue to speak to Don on a regular basis. I can’t really go into specifics as it doesn’t really help the process at this stage.”

The 26-year-old is on pace for career highs with just under 60 goals and 120 points.

It may take some time for the Red Wings to extend Dylan Larkin

Max Bultman of The Athletic: (mailbag) Believe that the Detroit Red Wings will eventually be able to sign pending UFA forward Dylan Larkin to an extension, and wouldn’t be surprised if the signing went down to the wire.

The NHL wants Ryan Reynolds to be involved with the Senators

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Sources are saying that Gary Bettman and Bill Daly are telling groups interested in buying the Ottawa Senators, that they would like actor Ryan Reynolds to be a minority partner.

The NHL is believing that Reynolds’ production company could tell a story on the sale of the Senators, and can he generate exposure for the franchise. Every group that has a non-discloser agreement to look at the Senators’ financials, has been told to reach out to Reynolds.

Reynolds had been looking to join with one group but the NHL has advised him not to do so as they’d like whoever is going to be able to buy the team, be able to bring him in.

“(Having Reynolds involved) has more to do with of raising the profile of the NHL than just the Senators,” an NHL source said Friday. “Professional hockey has a lot of room to grow, and that’s clearly the league’s priority.”

Groups are expected to submit their bids by Christmas and by mid-January they should know who the front-runners are, possibly who the new owners are.