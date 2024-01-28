NHL Rumors: Sean Monahan Could Get At Least A Second Round Pick

Sean Monahan‘s Value Will Be Determined What Elias Lindholm Goes For

Anthony Di Marco of the Fourth Period was on TSN Montreal Radio and was asked what he thinks Sean Monahan could get if the Montreal Canadiens decide to deal him at the NHL Trade Deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: “You look at a guy like Sean Monahan. Do you think, I don’t believe there’ll be a bidding war for Sean Monahan at the deadline but I think there’ll be teams that would be interested in his services. Would you be able to speculate on what you think the return for a player like that would be?”

Anthony DiMarco: “Well, I think it’s gonna be hard to speculate what the return will be until we see what Elias Lindholm goes for, and Elias Lindholm is the top rental centerman on the market here heading towards the NHL Trade Deadline.

So I mean, let’s just say, for argument’s sake, say that all while Elias Lindholm goes for something centered around a first-round draft pick. I think it’d be fair to say that Sean Monahan would covet at least a second, maybe plus on that, but the thing was, Sean Monahan, has always been the same thing. Will he be able to stay healthy?

Heading into the trade deadline season last year, we heard talks about are they going to or are the Colorado Avalanche going to take an interest in Sean Monahan and now we’re hearing that they’re gonna circle back on maybe interest in Sean Monahan. They elected to go with Lars Eller, who I think when healthy is an inferior player to Sean Monahan.

So, as long as Monahan could stay healthy, and this is all depending on what Elias Lindholm ultimately ends up getting dealt for, I do think it’d be fair to say that at least a second-round pick would be something that Monahan would fetch via trade.”