NHL News and Injuries: Jets, Canadiens, Blue Jackets, Flames, Rangers, Maple Leafs and Capitals

Declan Chisholm on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Winnipeg Jets placed defenseman Declan Chisholm on waivers.

J.D. Burke: “Absolutely worth a claim if you’re a young, up and coming team, or if you just need defensive depth. Not sure why it’s not working out in Winnipeg, but Chisholm is almost certainly an NHL calibre defenceman.”

Mike McIntyre: “The timing of placing Declan Chisholm on waivers today is interesting. #NHLJets didn’t have to make a move since they don’t play until Feb 6. Perhaps strategic thinking that there’s better chance he clears now with most teams on a break? We shall see.”

Nicholas Beaudin on unconditional waivers

Chris Johnston: The Montreal Canadiens placed forward Nicholas Beaudin on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Elliotte Friedman: There was a report that Beaudin wasn’t happy with his playing minutes in Laval (AHL). It was a mutual agreement.

Patrik Laine enters the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

Columbus Blue Jackets: Statement:

“Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, the Blue Jackets, NHL and NHLPA announced today.

He will be unavailable to the club for an indefinite period while he receives care. Under the terms of the joint NHL/NHLPA program, he will return to the club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators.”

GM Jarmo Kekalainen said Laine has their full support and that they won’t comment any further on the matter.

Patrik Laine releases a statement on Instagram. “I have recognized the importance of prioritizing my mental health.” #CBJ pic.twitter.com/9EY4LkwaZx — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) January 28, 2024

NHL Injuries

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer will be out eight weeks with a fractured foot.

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Mark Scheig: The Blue Jackets are off today, so wouldn’t expect an update right away.

CBJ Public Relations: Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist was placed on the IR with an upper-body injury retroactive to January 25th.

Vincent Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers announced that forward Filip Chytil won’t play again this season. Statement from the team.

“Following a thorough evaluation of Filip Chytil after his recent setback from an upper-body injury, it has been confirmed he will be out for the remainder of this season. The organization’s top priority throughout this process has been Filip’s health and we will continue to fully support him in his recovery with an aim to return for the 2024-25 season.”

Elliotte Friedman: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok is week-to-week with a broken knuckle.

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights activate William Karlsson off the LTIR.

Allan Walsh: Washington Capitals forward Max Pacioretty left Saturday’s game for precautionary reasons and it’s not related to his previous Achilles injury. He’s not expected to miss any time.