NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Alex DeBrincat, and a Top 30 Trade Watch List

The Kraken tried to trade for Kevin Fiala
TSN: Chris Johnston said that the Seattle Kraken were also trying to acquire Kevin Fiala from the Minnesota Wild and were in until the end. The Kraken have some cap space and are looking to make some moves.
“It’s not a problem for them and I think they’re going to commit some of it to getting a high-end forward or someone who can add to their scoring depth. When you look at the names on the free-agent list, yeah, they didn’t get Fiala, but there’s a few other appealing players. I think they’ll step forward with big offers should they come free on July 13th.”
Blackhawks looking for three pieces for Alex DeBrincat
TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Chicago Blackhawks are listening to trade offers on Alex DeBrincat for a while now. The Blackhawks are looking for three assets for DeBrincat.
“Now, there is a pressure point here in terms of next Thursday’s first round. The Blackhawks would expect a first-round pick to likely be part of any package involving Alex DeBrincat. So, things could be coming to a head over the next seven days. Keep that in mind because the Kings were talking to Chicago about DeBrincat before turning towards Kevin Fiala and paying a little less for him.”
Top 30 NHL trade watch list
The Fourth Period: A look at the top 30 players who could be traded this offseason and the team(s) that are linked to them.
1. Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes
TEAMS REPORTEDLY LINKED: Los Angeles, Florida, Carolina, Boston, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto, Columbus
2. Alex DeBrincat – Chicago Blackhawks
LINKED TO: New Jersey, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Ottawa, NY Islanders, Seattle
3. J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks
LINKED TO: New Jersey, NY Rangers, Pittsburgh, NY Islanders, Toronto
4. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks
LINKED TO: Toronto, Washington
5. Jeff Petry – Montreal Canadiens
TEAMS REPORTEDLY LINKED: Dallas, Philadelphia
6. Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg Jets
7. Conor Garland – Vancouver Canucks
LINKED TO: Boston, Toronto, Edmonton, New Jersey, Seattle, Columbus, Pittsburgh
8. Tyson Barrie – Edmonton Oilers
9. Tyler Bertuzzi – Detroit Red Wings
LINKED TO: Philadelphia, Boston, New Jersey
10. Jesse Puljujarvi – Edmonton Oilers
LINKED TO: Ottawa, Nashville
11. Marcus Pettersson – Pittsburgh Penguins
LINKED TO: Los Angeles
12. Semyon Varlamov – New York Islanders
13. Alex Killorn – Tampa Bay Lightning
14. Jake DeBrusk – Boston Bruins
15. Josh Bailey – New York Islanders
LINKED TO: Arizona, Seattle
16. Alec Martinez – Vegas Golden Knights
17. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks (before he was re-signed)
LINKED TO: New Jersey, Columbus, Ottawa
18. Dylan Larkin – Detroit Red Wings
19. Patric Hornqvist – Florida Panthers
LINKED TO: Seattle
20. Pierre-Luc Dubois – Winnipeg Jets
LINKED TO: NY Rangers, Montreal
21. Dylan Strome – Chicago Blackhawks
TEAMS REPORTEDLY LINKED: Ottawa, Columbus, Toronto, Anaheim
22. Anthony Beauvillier – New York Islanders
LINKED TO: Montreal, Anaheim, Dallas
23. Gabriel Vilardi – Los Angeles Kings
TEAMS REPORTEDLY LINKED: Arizona, Philadelphia, Chicago
24. Mike Hoffman – Montreal Canadiens
25. Pavel Zacha – New Jersey Devils
26. Max Comtois – Anaheim Ducks
27. James van Riemsdyk – Philadelphia Flyers
LINKED TO: Seattle
28. Ilya Samsonov/Vitek Vanecek – Washington Capitals
29. Tanner Pearson – Vancouver Canucks
30. Justin Holl – Toronto Maple Leafs