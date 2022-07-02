NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Alex DeBrincat, and a Top 30 Trade Watch List

The Kraken tried to trade for Kevin Fiala

TSN: Chris Johnston said that the Seattle Kraken were also trying to acquire Kevin Fiala from the Minnesota Wild and were in until the end. The Kraken have some cap space and are looking to make some moves.

“It’s not a problem for them and I think they’re going to commit some of it to getting a high-end forward or someone who can add to their scoring depth. When you look at the names on the free-agent list, yeah, they didn’t get Fiala, but there’s a few other appealing players. I think they’ll step forward with big offers should they come free on July 13th.”

Blackhawks looking for three pieces for Alex DeBrincat

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Chicago Blackhawks are listening to trade offers on Alex DeBrincat for a while now. The Blackhawks are looking for three assets for DeBrincat.

“Now, there is a pressure point here in terms of next Thursday’s first round. The Blackhawks would expect a first-round pick to likely be part of any package involving Alex DeBrincat. So, things could be coming to a head over the next seven days. Keep that in mind because the Kings were talking to Chicago about DeBrincat before turning towards Kevin Fiala and paying a little less for him.”

Top 30 NHL trade watch list

The Fourth Period: A look at the top 30 players who could be traded this offseason and the team(s) that are linked to them.

1. Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes

TEAMS REPORTEDLY LINKED: Los Angeles, Florida, Carolina, Boston, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto, Columbus

2. Alex DeBrincat – Chicago Blackhawks

LINKED TO: New Jersey, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Ottawa, NY Islanders, Seattle

3. J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks

LINKED TO: New Jersey, NY Rangers, Pittsburgh, NY Islanders, Toronto

4. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks

LINKED TO: Toronto, Washington

5. Jeff Petry – Montreal Canadiens

TEAMS REPORTEDLY LINKED: Dallas, Philadelphia

6. Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg Jets

7. Conor Garland – Vancouver Canucks

LINKED TO: Boston, Toronto, Edmonton, New Jersey, Seattle, Columbus, Pittsburgh

8. Tyson Barrie – Edmonton Oilers

9. Tyler Bertuzzi – Detroit Red Wings

LINKED TO: Philadelphia, Boston, New Jersey

10. Jesse Puljujarvi – Edmonton Oilers

LINKED TO: Ottawa, Nashville

11. Marcus Pettersson – Pittsburgh Penguins

LINKED TO: Los Angeles

12. Semyon Varlamov – New York Islanders

13. Alex Killorn – Tampa Bay Lightning

14. Jake DeBrusk – Boston Bruins

15. Josh Bailey – New York Islanders

LINKED TO: Arizona, Seattle

16. Alec Martinez – Vegas Golden Knights

17. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks (before he was re-signed)

LINKED TO: New Jersey, Columbus, Ottawa

18. Dylan Larkin – Detroit Red Wings

19. Patric Hornqvist – Florida Panthers

LINKED TO: Seattle

20. Pierre-Luc Dubois – Winnipeg Jets

LINKED TO: NY Rangers, Montreal

21. Dylan Strome – Chicago Blackhawks

TEAMS REPORTEDLY LINKED: Ottawa, Columbus, Toronto, Anaheim

22. Anthony Beauvillier – New York Islanders

LINKED TO: Montreal, Anaheim, Dallas

23. Gabriel Vilardi – Los Angeles Kings

TEAMS REPORTEDLY LINKED: Arizona, Philadelphia, Chicago

24. Mike Hoffman – Montreal Canadiens

25. Pavel Zacha – New Jersey Devils

26. Max Comtois – Anaheim Ducks

27. James van Riemsdyk – Philadelphia Flyers

LINKED TO: Seattle

28. Ilya Samsonov/Vitek Vanecek – Washington Capitals

29. Tanner Pearson – Vancouver Canucks

30. Justin Holl – Toronto Maple Leafs