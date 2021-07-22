NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Anaheim Ducks, and the Boston Bruins

When the trade freeze lifts at 1 PM ET today….

Pierre LeBrun: Any trades/side deals that the Seattle Kraken made will finalize and announced with the trade freeze lifts today. Would expect them to have some trades over the next couple of days.

Greg Wyshynski: Kraken GM Ron Francis on teams not willing to pay the price to hold on to players like they did for the Vegas expansion draft: “Teams weren’t willing to make the mistakes they made last time.”

Darren Dreger: Many GM are curious what deals the Kraken made given some of the expansion picks they made.

Getzlaf to re-sign with the Ducks

Elliott Teaford of the OC Register: When free agency opens on July 28th it’s expected that the Anaheim Ducks will have already re-signed 36-year old forward Ryan Getzlaf.

Bruins close to re-signing Hall

Frank Seravalli: Hearing the Boston Bruins and Taylor Hall are progressing towards a contract extension.

Could see a deal around four years and $6 million per season.

Darren Dreger: The Bruins and Hall could get their extension finalized in the neighborhood of four years and $24 million.

The Bruins need to re-sign some free agents, and find a top-four Dman and a right winger

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: (mailbag) The Boston Bruins have $20 million in salary cap space, with some of their own free agents to re-sign, and some free agent and trade options.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Conor Garland and Ryan Suter could be options for the Bruins.

Suter would be a perfect fit beside Charlie McAvoy but he may prefer playing the West – St. Louis or Colorado.

Going after Arizona Coyotes Garland may depend on if/what they re-sign Taylor Hall and David Krejci for. Garland on the right side of Hall and Krejci is more appealing than Tarasenko.

Believe the Bruins and Hall will come to terms soon. Can see a three or four-year deal in the $5.5 to $6 million range. Not more than Brad Marchand’s $6.125 million.

Would love to see the Bruins re-acquire Milan Lucic. Can see the acquisition cost not being high.

It might take $3 to $4 million to re-sign Nick Ritchie.

After re-signing Hall, Krejci and Ritchie, they may have $6 to $8 million to find a right winger, and a top-four left-handed defenseman.