NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Anaheim Ducks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Seattle Kraken: GM Ron Francis on the Kraken’s head coaching search.

“We’re looking to hire our head coach and staff as we head into the second quarter… We think it’s prudent on our part to wait and see who is all out there when making that final decision.”

Nick Cotsonika: Francis when asked if they have a list of coaching finalists: “We have a spreadsheet, yeah. We’ve had a spreadsheet for a long time.”

Elliotte Teaford of the OC Register: It hasn’t been a great year for the Anaheim Ducks and Ryan Getzlaf. I was willing to accept a trade at the deadline but it would have been to a team of his choosing, but in the in end a deal couldn’t be worked out. He’ll be a pending UFA and will have to take a big paycut from his current $8.5 million.

“I planned on playing out this year to the best I can and going into the summer and kind of re-evaluating it as it went along. Me and Bob, again, talked about the future of the organization after the past few days. Needs and wants. No matter what, I feel like I’m part of that in some way. For me to worry about contract talks is kind of irrelevant at this point. We’ll go into the summer and have plenty of time to do that.”

Getzlaf has almost 1,000 points in his 17th year career and is closing in on Teemu Selanne‘s team record of 988.

Josh Simpson of Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on 2020 first-round pick Rodion Amirov.