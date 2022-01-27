NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Dallas Stars, and the Defensemen Trade Candidates

Kraken open for business

Linda Cohn: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis said he’s listening to trade offers about everybody as the trade deadline gets closer. He continues to assess who could be with them long-term and which is the best direction for the team to go.

Stars notes on Holtby, Robertson, Oettinger and Pavelski

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: (mailbag) If the Dallas Stars fall out of the playoff race they could look to move pending UFA goaltender Braden Holtby. If things go well for the Stars, they could look to re-sign Holtby and run with a Jake Oettinger-Holtby tandem next year. Obviously, how much term and money Holtby wants plays a part in if he’s back.

Guessing the Dallas Stars will look to sign forward Jason Robertson to a long-term deal and goaltender Jake Oettinger to a bridge deal.

If the Stars fall out of the playoff race, they could look to move pending UFA forward Joe Pavelski. If the Stars think they will compete for a playoff spot next season, they may look to extend him.

Chris Johnston of the Toronto Star: Don’t be surprised if the salary cap remains flat next season at $81.5 million. The Toronto Maple Leafs will play seven games without fans and that will mean about $25 million in lost revenue.

Top five defenseman trade candidates.

1 Jakob Chychrun – The 23-year old has three years left at $4.6 million.

2. John Klingberg – Extension talks with the Dallas Stars have gone cold and they’d like to a new home of Klingberg soon than later.

3. Ben Chiarot – Multiple cup contenders have a eye on Chiarot. The Canadiens would like a first-round pick.

4. Mark Giordano – He’s their captain but a 38-year old pending UFA. Could he head back to Calgary?

5. Hampus Lindholm and Josh Manson – The Ducks are still in the playoff picture so they will have some big decisions to make with their pending UFAs.