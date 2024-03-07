NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Term an Issue for Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken with the Oilers keying an eye on the situation

Frank Seravalli: The Seattle Kraken and pending UFA Jordan Eberle still continue to talk contract extension. It sounds like term is an issue.

If Eberle isn’t signed to an extension by the deadline, the Kraken will trade him.

The Edmonton Oilers are keeping an eye on the situation.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Teams still kicking tires on Jakob Chychrun

Bruce Garrioch: It doesn’t sound like there is anything imminent involving Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Teams are kicking tires on the defenseman and GM Steve Staios continues to work the phones.

Have the Toronto Maple Leafs looked at St. Louis Blues Colton Parayko

The Leafs Nation: Elliotte Friedman on the Leafs Morning Take when asked if he’s heard Colton Parayko being tied to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Nick Alberga: “When I mentioned the term wildcards GM, I think Doug Armstrong would probably pop to mind for you. So I asked you, like Colton Parayko, have you heard anything on that name?

Friedman: “I think they’ve asked or I shouldn’t say asked, I think they’ve looked into it. I do. Like, like, again, I think, I think you’d be foolish to think that the Maple Leafs haven’t checked out every defenseman that was available out there.

I think the thing is, though, I think there’s a couple of things there. Number one, you know, Doug Armstrong isn’t going to make this easy on you. It’s going to be expensive. That’s number one.

And number two, I think also, you know, Colton Parayko has got a no-trade clause, so it’s got to be something that he wants to do.

And number three, he’s had a really good year. He’s a really good player. I’m a huge fan. I know there is concern about his back.

NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

So like those are the three wildcards you’re dealing with, the acquisition price, the willingness of the player and also do you have any health concerns about him? And, but I do think this, I think at the base, I think the Maple Leafs like the player.