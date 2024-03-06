NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and the Carolina Hurricanes

The Toronto Maple Leafs checked in on a Washington Capitals defenseman

David Pagnotta: The Toronto Maple Leafs recently inquired with the Washington Capitals about defenseman Joel Edmundson. The Leafs continue to monitor the defensive market.

The Edmonton Oilers are looking for D now’

Gene Principe: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland after acquiring two forwards: “We got Henrique at 25 cents on the dollar and Carrick at 50 cents on the dollar. Gives us cap space to do something else. I will talk to teams about a veteran defenceman.”

David Pagnotta: The Oilers are looking to add a bottom-pairing, depth defenseman.

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show on the most likely destinations for Pittsburgh Penguins pending UFA forward Jake Guentzel.

“So I think with Guentzel. I, I, I’m looking at Carolina. And the reason I’m looking at Carolina is they have good prospects. If you’ve listened to Kyle Dubas talk he wants players who are close to the NHL.

Now, historically, Carolina has not done rentals. But look, Vegas has made a trade. Doesn’t mean it’s impossible, but they’ve made a trade. Florida’s made a trade. Vancouver’s in there.

I’m kind of under the impression that Vancouver isn’t sure that they can win this race. I feel the same way for Edmonton. And I do think Pittsburgh wants to get this done today, but nothing is done until it’s done.

So I think a lot of I shouldn’t say a lot, I think some people here are waiting to see on how Carolina feels. That, they do they decide that this is the rental they go for.

I know there have been some reports around today about the Rangers being in on Guentzel and they can definitely do it. There’s no question about that. The only thing I can say about that is, is that the Rangers may be more interested in spending their biggest assets on a center (traded for Alexander Wennberg after this segment). So I think that that’s the question I have about them is, do they think Guentzel is the thing to spend the most on?

So I’m watching Carolina on, on Guentzel to see, do they make a big pitch here because I think they have what Pittsburgh wants.