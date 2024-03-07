NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Montreal Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still likely looking for right-handed defensemen

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show after the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired left-handed defenseman Joel Edmundson … they may not be done.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “The Toronto Maple Leafs moving to third and fifth. Washington retains 50% on Joel Edmundson. I don’t believe the Maple Leafs are done here but Brad Treliving makes a move to help the blue line. It’s Joel Edmundson. Your thoughts?

Friedman: “Well, I’m not surprised that this was the kind of player that they targeted. Treliving likes the players with these kinds of profiles. You know, it’s a lot of what Toronto has, lefty shots who can play both sides.

I still think they’re looking for righties, but they wanted some beef. I don’t think there’s any question about that. They wanted some physicality. He is definitely that. And the other thing too is, is that because there’s you know, his salary from Montreal to Washington was retained upon and now his salary from Washington to here is retained upon. It’s a, it’s a very low number. It allows Toronto to get some defensive depth and, and still be flexible.

I know last night, Washington was kind of calling around and figuring out what was the best draft pick they could get. So I’m assuming that Toronto’s package was the best package.

Montreal Canadiens David Savard getting interest

Eric Engels: “Another key thing on Edmundson is that he can play the right side as well, and quite effectively.

I wasn’t alone in thinking David Savard was a target, but perhaps this acquisition means Treliving wouldn’t pay the price. We’ll see… Still a bit more than a day to go to deadline.”

David Pagnotta: Interest in Canadiens defenseman David Savard has picked up. He’s got one-year left at $3.5 million.

“Some around the situation believe there’s a chance he will be moved by the deadline. We’ll see, but talk seems to have picked up.”