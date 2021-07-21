NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken – Larsson, Oleksiak, Goaltending, Zboril, Landeskog, and Hamilton

Kraken close to signing two defensemen?

Frank Seravalli: The Seattle Kraken are closing in on signing defensemen Adam Larsson (Dreger – four years, $16 million) and Jamie Oleksiak.

The deals are not finalized yet. They would be the players taken from the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars.

Kraken could be drafting some extra goalies

David Pagnotta: There has been some speculation that some teams are interested in some goaltenders that are available in the expansion draft tonight.

Those teams have talked to the Kraken about selecting them and then trading them. So some goalies who get picked tonight could be on the move.

Kraken eyeing a Bruins defenseman?

Joe Haggerty: Several sources have said the player the Kraken are most interested in from the Boston Bruins unprotected list is defenseman Jakub Zboril.

Francis has spoken with some of the top UFAs

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: As of Tuesday morning the Seattle Kraken haven’t made a contract offer to Gabriel Landeskog. The Kraken did speak with him on Sunday but nothing since. They may not have liked the number Landeskog brought up.

GM Ron Francis has the green light be to a cap team but may not be interested in going that high right away. Not being a cap team opens up other options down the road.

The Colorado Avalanche and Landeskog are not close on a deal but the door isn’t closed. Believe the Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues would be among the teams interested if he goes to free agency.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading on Landeskog.

“I don’t think Landeskog gets a contract offer from Seattle. I think he remains a UFA going to market or re-signing eventually in Colorado.”

TSN: Darren Dreger adds the Kraken have also reached out to the agent, J.P. Berry, for Adam Larsson and Dougie Hamilton, and has had multiple talks with him.

Keep in mind that Ron Francis and the Kraken have until 10am ET on Wednesday to make that deal with those pending unrestricted free agents, they ultimately can continue on, but that’s the window of exclusivity. I would say they are preliminary talks, you might call it tire kicking, but it’s certainly something to watch as it further develops.