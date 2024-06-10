Seattle Kraken Search For Offensive Upgrades

Mike Benton of the Kraken Radio Network: Now, offensive upgrades are highly needed for the Seattle Kraken. That is not a secret. How will they seek out these upgrades is the question. Who should they go after?

Next, there has to be a list. Anyway, speculation lies with players like Martin Necas and Nikolaj Ehlers for starters. After that, Anthony Duclair makes a lot of sense. He has been linked to Seattle before. Max Domi has been on the radar too even with Teuvo Teravainen in the rearview.

After that, there are increasing pipe dreams for the likes of Mitch Marner, Jake Guentzel, and even Jake DeBrusk. Things can happen in the NHL but realistically, who may wind up actually going to Seattle and who might are two very different things.

NHL Rumors: The Want For Martin Necas

The Montreal Canadiens And The Balance

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey NOW: The Montreal Canadiens want to be more competitive. Now, they just have to balance this with having a little roster flexibility. Hey, these things are not easy.

Montreal has some options at its disposal. For one, they could sell high on certain veterans. Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, and David Savard have been previously targeted by some teams.

Going quantity for quality in a Martin Necas deal makes some sense here as well. Consider that Montreal will have a pile of draft picks (24) in the next few seasons. One can make room while acquiring a top-six upgrade at forward. Necas remains young enough to be a nice future centerpiece.

Again, there is the part of taking care of those veteran decisions and Laval help. Montreal needs a couple of vets for the AHL, especially at the center position. It would push that roster amount up but this is necessary.

So, watching to see what Montreal brings in and retains to string moves together will be quite interesting.

More On Nikolaj Ehlers…

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: It is not a secret that Nikolaj Ehlers wanted a change of scenery for some time. The Rick Bowness era was not kind to Ehlers who was sat for unexplained reasons too often. His talent stifled leads to an inevitable ultimatum.

NHL Rumors: Montreal And The Draft Moves

Now, could teams like Montreal take a shot on Ehlers? Yes, Montreal needs offensive talent. If Winnipeg were to extend the winger, could the Canadiens absorb a sign-then-trade scenario? If a few draft picks go the other way, that is one possibility. Maybe, the Seattle Kraken are another.