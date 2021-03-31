NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Patrick Marleau, and Nick Foligno

The Seattle Kraken and making some deals?

Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times (mailbag): While no one expects Seattle to pull off what Vegas did a few seasons ago, the Kraken do have some leverage. Side deals can be made and Vegas used those to obtain three draft picks in the first round for their inaugural season (6, 13, and 15). The pick that became Nick Suzuki was later used to acquire Max Pacioretty. Another “side” deal resulted in William Karlsson coming back in return. Erik Brannstrom (15th pick) was later flipped in the deal for Mark Stone. Seattle may not want to expect that kind of luck.

However, maybe one or two smaller side deals occur. Ron Francis must stay vigilant. Seattle will also initially overspend to get to the cap floor at a minimum ($48.9 million currently).

Where may Patrick Marleau end up?

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Marleau says he is open to a move if the fit is right. His offense dropped like a rock but that is expected at this stage. He is a mentor (six points in 34 games) and his two-way acumen has fallen off the table too. Versatility could lead Marleau to anyone from Carolina to the Islanders or even the Oilers perhaps. Vegas is a decreasing possibility from an obvious optics standpoint.

Marleau will likely be close to the deadline type of deal.

Nick Foligno to the New York Rangers? And other musings…

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: New York needs a little edge come the postseason and IF the Rangers were to acquire some talent for a push. Would Nick Foligno be a good fit in Gotham? Now, a trade deadline deal is probably not likely but maybe something in the offseason.

Foligno feels more like a deal the New York Islanders would make. Then, there is Zach Hyman but Hyman is going to want way more in the terms of dollars. Jeff Gorton has his work cut out for him to negotiate the flat salary cap this summer and beyond.