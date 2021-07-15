NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Florida Panthers

Kraken’s prices remain really high

Pierre LeBrun: Over the last 24 to 48 hours front office members are still saying the Seattle Kraken’s asking price for side deals is “exorbitant.”

There is still time for the prices to come down before the protection lists are due on Saturday.

Maple Leafs talking to pending UFAs Bogosian and Andersen

Terry Koshan: The Toronto Maple Leafs and pending UFA defenseman Zach Bogosian have held some talks but it’s looking as of now that he will test the open market. Things can obviously change at any time.

Pierre LeBrun: There have been contract talks between the Maple Leafs and pending UFA goaltender Frederik Andersen. There hasn’t been a contract offer made.

It wouldn’t make sense for the Maple Leafs to sign Andersen before the expansion draft.

It is also likely that Andersen test free agency but will keep the door to Toronto open.

Lance Lysowski: Wonder if the Maple Leafs will circle back to Buffalo Sabres pending UFA goaltender Linus Ullmark. The Maple Leafs had some interest in Ullmark ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

Panthers to buy out Yandle

Update: Elliotte Friedman: The Panthers will be buying out defenseman Keith Yandle. He has a no-movement clause and doesn’t require waivers.

Cap Friendly: Cap hit for the Panthers.

2021-22: $2.3M

2022-23: $5.4M

2023-24: $1.2M

2024-25: $1.2M

Cap Friendly: Buy out cap savings for the Panthers

2021-22: $4M

2022-23: $0.958M

2023-24: -$1.242M

2024-25: -$1.242M

George Richards of Florida Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman reported that the Florida Panthers did not ask defenseman Keith Yandle to waive his no-movement clause before yesterday’s deadline.

Unless he’s bought out before, the Panthers will have to protect Yandle for the expansion draft. He has two years left on his contract.

It is believed that the Panthers will go the 7-3-1 protection route and will be protecting defensemen Yandle, Aaron Ekblad and MacKenzie Weegar.

There is some speculation around the league that the Panthers will buy out Yandle.

A buyout would cost them $2.34 million in 2021-22, $5.39 million in 2022-23, $1.24 million in 2023-24 and $1.24 million 2024-25.

David Dwork: Confirming that Keith Yandle wasn’t asked to waive his no-movement clause for the expansion draft.

A source didn’t/wouldn’t say if the Panthers had anything in the works regarding the expansion draft.