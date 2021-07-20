NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken – Zadorov, Tarasenko, Bailey, Eberle, Price and Driedger

Kraken to select Zadorov?

Andy Strickland: The Seattle Kraken are likely to pick Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zadorov in the expansion draft.

Will the Kraken select Tarasenko and then trade him?

Andy Strickland: If the Seattle Kraken were to select Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues, he would be traded elsewhere.

Account4Hockey: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 960 said that the Kraken could select Tarasenko, and retain some salary in a trade.

The Philadelphia Flyers could be one of the interested teams.

Islanders trying to steer Kraken to Eberle

Christian Arnold of NYI Hockey Now: A source has said that Kraken are interested in New York Islanders Josh Bailey and that GM Lou Lamoriello may be trying to work out a deal with Seattle to not select him and pick Jordan Eberle instead.

The Islanders have already removed $12.9 million off their cap by trading Nick Leddy and Andrew Ladd and moving Eberle would clear another $5.5 million.

Kraken considering selecting Price

Frank Seravalli: Have been told that the Seattle Kraken are continuing to look at Carey Prices‘s injuries.

Ownership has given the hockey operations department the green light to select Price if they see fit.

They are considering it.

Spector’s Hockey : “ The #SeaKraken would be fools to select him. As much as I like Price, he turns 34 in August, he’s struggled in the regular season in recent years, carries a $10.5 million cap hit for 5 more years with NMC & injury concerns to boot. Sorry, you’ve got to pass.”

: “ Dobber Hockey: “I disagree. He’ll sell that many jerseys and paraphernalia in the first week. The injury is worrisome, not the age. Goalies that great traditionally stay good until 38-39 or beyond.”

Kraken close to signing a goaltender

Elliotte Friedman: The Seattle Kraken are getting closer to signing Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger to a three-year contract at $3.5 million.

The doesn’t mean they wouldn’t select Carey Price.