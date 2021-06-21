NHL Rumors: Sedin’s, Hamilton, Tocchet, Strome, Eichel and Reinhart

Sedin’s announcement could come this week

Irfaan Gaffar: It is believed that the Vancouver Canucks will finally make an official announcement at some point this week that they have hired Daniel and Henrik Sedin to front-office positions.

Quick hits on Hamilton, Tocchet and Strome

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Possible destinations for Carolina Hurricanes pending UFA Dougie Hamilton are the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils, and the Seattle Kraken. The Hurricanes could trade him for an asset before July 28th as opposed to losing him for nothing.

Is Rick Tocchet the leading candidate for the Seattle head coaching position?

The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to trade forward Dylan Strome.

“Days, not weeks” for Eichel?

Jeremy White: (on Thursday) Have been hearing “days, not weeks” for the Buffalo Sabres to trade forward Jack Eichel.

There are still some hurdles to be worked out as a trade appears to be getting closer. There are medical issues that will need to be dealt and conditions may need to be attached to a trade.

Reinhart’s trade value has never been higher

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The trade value for Sabres Sam Reinhart may never be higher than it is right now. He recorded 25 goals and added 15 assists in 54 games this past season. He’s a 25-year old pending restricted free agent coming off a $5.2 million salary cap hit.

Teams that could use some top-six help include the New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings and the Detroit Red Wings.

