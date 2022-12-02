NHL Rumors: Senators and Alex Formenton, and the Anaheim Ducks trade candidates

The Ottawa Senators received some trade interest before yesterday’s deadline for Alex Formenton

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Alex Formenton is no longer eligible to play in the NHL this season. The Ottawa Senators did receive some trade interest before yesterday’s deadline.

“There was some trade interest in Alex Formenton and Pierre Dorion, general manager for the Sens, worked on that trade interest until pretty much the deadline passed. So it is complicated. It’s a complicated situation.

Here are the options for Formenton moving forward. He could find a playing home in Europe. The Ottawa Senators could sign him. Or they could trade his rights, but he remains ineligible for the rest of this season. And I suppose he could sign an offer sheet, but again, he’d be ineligible. If you look back to the off-season, perhaps now in hindsight, the best deal for Alex Formenton would have been to accept his qualifying offer.”

Frank Seravalli: Thursday it was sounding like the Ottawa Senators were asking teams for a second-round pick for the rights to RFA Alex Formenton.

One team said that there was “too much risk,” and they likely weren’t the only team thinking that.

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: Looking at the top five tradable assets for the Anaheim Ducks and what the likely asking price is.

5. Adam Henrique – C/LW – one more year left at $5.825 million.

Likely Asking Price: Third-round draft pick, a low-to-mid-range prospect.

4. Frank Vatrano – LW – two more years at $3.65 million.

Likely Asking Price: High second-round draft pick or low first-rounder

3. Dmitry Kulikov – D – pending UFA with a $2.25 million cap hit.

Likely Asking Price: Fourth-round draft pick or an average prospect

2. Kevin Shattenkirk – D – pending UFA with a $3.9 million cap hit.

Likely Asking Price:Mid-range-to-high second-round draft pick

1. John Klingberg – D – pending UFA with a $7 million cap hit.

Likely Asking Price: First-round draft pick, an above-average prospect