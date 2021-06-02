NHL Rumors: Senators and Brady Tkachuk … Oilers and Zack Kassian

Contract talks between the Senators and Tkachuk haven’t really started

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators pending restricted free agent forward Brady Tkachuk isn’t worried about his contract negotiations that will be handled by Craig Oster of Newport Sports,

Tkachuk said on Cam Janssen‘s and Andy Strickland’s podcast that talks haven’t started yet.

“We haven’t really started to talk yet,” Tkachuk told the podcast. “So, I’m going to give you the hockey answer and then I’m going to give you the real answer. I will let my agent and Pierre figure it out.”

It’s expected that the Senators will make Tkachuk an eight-year contract offer, and it could come with the captaincy. If Tkachuk isn’t named team captain, it could go to Thomas Chabot.

Shawn Simpson: “On the Tkachuk contract negotiations. If I was involved I would keep it positive, come in with 8 x to start. If they feel a bridge deal is better, hammer out a good 3 year deal, that they feel good about, even if you overpay. No matter what deal is signed, give him the C.”

Kassian would get trade interest but should the Oilers move him?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton radio host Bob Stauffer on Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian and potential trade interest.

“Zack Kassian, there will be teams interested in him. I could see Pittsburgh and the New York Rangers, but in fairness to Zack, I didn’t mind what we saw of Zack in the third and fourth game of the (Winnipeg) series.”

The 31-year old Kassian has three years left on his deal at a $3.2 million salary cap hit. notes that Kassian is not at an age where two-way play declines and we saw that last season with Kassian. Stauffer notes that he still has a physical presence who can help if he brings his “A” game. Aside from Kassian and Darnell Nurse, they don’t have much of a physical presence and would be much smaller with him.

Staples isn’t sure which is the best route to go with Kassian, but they should at least hear what other teams would offer up for him.