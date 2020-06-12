NHL Rumors: Senators, Devils, Non-playoff teams, Trevor Daly, and the Blackhawks

Notes on the Senators, Devils, Non-playoff teams, and Trevor Daley

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Don’t think that the NHL is looking to remove Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, but the “The Organ Project” allegations should be investigated.

The New Jersey Devils GM conversations continue. Tom Fitzgerald is a candidate and they’ve spoken with Ed Olczyk.

Non-playoff teams can make trades with each other and there are talks if they’ll be able to buy out players or send qualifying offers to their free agents.

Detroit Red Wings pending defenseman Trevor Daley on playing next season.

“I will work to keep myself in shape, make myself ready… but it does have to be the right situation.”

Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on their free agents and free agency in general

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Until next season’s salary cap numbers are known, Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman can’t do much regarding their pending free agents. The Blackhawks have RFAs in Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome, and possibly UFA Corey Crawford on his to-do list.

Bowman on talks with their free agents, their agents, and GMs around the league.