NHL Rumors: Senators, Flames, Canadian Bubble, Canucks and the Jets

Could the Senators take a run at the other Tkachuk?

Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun: The Calgary Flames have had a disappointing season and a roster shakeup may be in order.

In the offseason, the Flames should look at moving Johnny Gaudreau who has a year left at $6.75 million, as well as Sean Monahan who has two years left at $6.375 million.

Matthew Tkachuk has one year left on his deal at $7 million. He’ll be an RFA after and they should be open to offers on him as well. In 45 games he’s only scored 10 goals and chipped in with 20 assists. He shouldn’t be their main priority, but if someone makes a big offer, they should consider it.

Could the Ottawa Senators reunite the Tkachuk brothers with an offer of their first-round pick and Logan Brown?

Zub in line for nice raise

Murray Pam: Ottawa Senators 25-year old defenseman Artem Zub has a cap hit of $925,000 this season and up to $850,000 in potential performance bonuses. He could be looking at a four- or five-year deal in the $3 to $3.25 million per season deal.

Canadian bubble in the U.S.? Canucks to talk with Tryamkin again. Jets targetted Oleksiak

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Will the Canadian teams need to go into a playoff bubble? If this is the case, the bubble could be in a U.S. city. This would eliminate any later cross-border issues and players could get vaccinated quicker.

There were quite a few teams that were asking the Vancouver Canucks about defenseman Jordie Benn before they moved him to the Winnipeg Jets.

The Canucks will begin talks with pending UFA defenseman Nikita Tryamkin in the next few days. He’s been playing in the KHL for the past four years.

The Winnipeg Jets were trying to do something big at the deadline. One of their targets was Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. The Stars and Oleksiak could come to terms before or after the expansion draft.