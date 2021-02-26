NHL Rumors: Senators, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Panthers and Kraken

Senators prospect likely turning pro after NCAA season

Shawn Simpson: Have been told that Ottawa Senators prospect Jacob Bernard-Docker will be turning pro after his season at the University of North Dakota.

Should expect to see him in the Senators lineup later on in the season.

No talks between the Oilers, Larsson and RNH

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: A source is saying that the Edmonton Oilers haven’t reached out to pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Adam Larsson‘s camp about a contract extension.

The Oilers also haven’t restarted contract talks with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, a fellow pending UFA.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug said that if the Oilers can’t reach an extension with RNH, they won’t want to lose him for nothing. With the Oilers being in the playoff race, they may also not want lose his productivity.

Kailer Yamamoto is their main RFA that will also be looking for a new deal. The Oilers have $25 million in projected salary cap space for next season.

Maple Leafs looking for secondary scoring

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Toronto Maple Leafs had offseason interest in current Nashville Predators forwards Mikael Granlund ($3.75 million) and Erik Haula ($1.75 million). Interest in Granlund was greater than Haula. Both are pending UFAs and will likely be made available by the Predators before the trade deadline.

The Predators have salary cap space available if a team needs them to retain salary.

Would the Predators be interested in Alex Kerfoot? He has a $3.5 million cap hit for another two seasons, but a salary of $2.7 million. Could he be used in a package for both Granlund and Haula?

Panthers goaltending controversy?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that Florida Panthers Chris Driedger has outplayed Sergei Bobrovsky and his $10 million cap hit so far this season.