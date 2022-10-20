NHL Rumors: Seth Jones, Jake Muzzin and Jakob Chychrun

The Blackhawks and Seth Jones are stuck with each other for now

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: Chicago Blackhawks Seth Jones has eight-more years on his contract at $9.5 million, a contract that takes away all his trade value. They are stuck with each other and they make little sense to each other at this point.

The salary cap will be rising soon and trading Jones will become a little easier to move, or by that time, he can help by continuing to build around him.

Estimates have the cap going up to $83.5 million next year, then $87.5 million, and then $92 million. A $9.5 million rise over the next three years.

The Blackhawks only have $37.5 million committed for next year and $18.8 million the following year – a year they don’t have any contracts for forward or goaltenders. For 2024-25 they only have Jones, Connor Murphy and Jake McCabe signed.

It’s believed that Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson won’t even try to trade Jones this year or next. If his play declines over the years, the higher salary cap will make it easier to fit in other big contracts around his contract.

Could Jake Muzzin‘s injury concerns turn the Maple Leafs to Jakob Chychrun?

Nick Kypreos of The Toronto Star: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin missed a good portion of last season and now finds himself out with a neck injury. The Maple Leafs should be seeing him as someone who they can’t count on going forward.

The Leafs need to be in the market now to find a replacement and not wait it out. Pending UFAs who may/may not be made available this season – John Klingberg (ANA), Matt Dumba (MIN) and Damon Severson (NJ).

Could Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun fill the hole for the Leafs? He does have a history of injuries.

The Leafs might be able to acquire Chychrun without including top prospect Matthew Knies.

The Coyotes have told teams like the Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators that if a trade doesn’t include top prospects like Knies or Ridly Greig, it can be done with two first-round picks.

If talking to the Maple Leafs, the Coyotes could ask for one of Rasmus Sandin, Timothy Liljegren or Topi Niemela. The Leafs may have to include Alex Kerfoot’s $3.5 million cap hit if Muzzin’s isn’t going on the LTIR.