NHL Rumors: Several Teams Could Use a J.T. Miller

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on the Sekeres and Price show on teams that could have used Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller.

“Every team that didn’t win the first round, that felt like they should’ve won the first round, has to be looking at a piece like J.T. Miller.

Now, I say that and there’s cap implications. Could Toronto use him? Of course they could. How do they make that work? I seems like a stretch. The same thing applies to the Minnesota Wild and everything that they are facing.

But when you got as high-end productive players as J.T. is, and some of the other tangibles that he brings along with it, including a bit of bite in his game, he’s a responsible and a real aggressive player when he needs to be. That’s going to be an attractive commodity to a lot of teams.

And the fact that he’s on an expiring contract not to far down the path, can also be looked at as a positive. For a team that feels like they’re close, they’re right there.

Look at Florida. I’ve mentioned a couple of teams that didn’t get out of the first round but the Florida Panthers have to be reeling after getting swept by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Now we’re talking about a team that is in the dynasty conversation here but that Florida team looked like it a shell of what they were in the regular season.

So if, capital letters, the Canucks decide that they’re willing and want to explore the trade interest, I think it’s going to come from all corners in J.T. Miller.

The Rangers are on the road against the Hurricanes and are

+130 on the moneyline with Betway