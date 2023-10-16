NHL Rumors: Shane Pinto, Conor Garland, and the NHL Draft

Shane Pinto hasn’t asked for a trade

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that according to multiple sources, Shane Pinto hasn’t asked the Ottawa Senators for a trade.

The Vancouver Canucks want to gain a million or two in cap space by dealing Conor Garland

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Vancouver Canucks looking to free up some salary cap space by trading forward Conor Garland.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“News out this week with Conor Garland in Vancouver, that he’s been given permission to talk to other teams. Vancouver tried to get it done before the season so they wouldn’t have to play with 17 on opening night. Not that it mattered against the Oilers.

Now, it’s harder to predict the timeline because teams tend to wait and see what they’ve got before making moves. So it’s tougher to say when this is going to occur.

Among the teams reported to be interested Columbus, Nashville and Winnipeg, but I do think there are more.

Vancouver has indicated that its goal here is to free up about $1 million to $2 million more in cap room after any trade and they prefer a defenceman in return.”

NHL may go more NFL, NBA for the draft

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the 2024 draft and how the format may change.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“And finally the NHL draft. The league is still looking for a location this season. However, the league and teams are considering a format change.

If you’ve ever watched the NFL draft, the NBA draft, they don’t have everybody in one location. Just the prospects are there and the teams stay home and do the draft from their home locations.

That is being considered for the future. At the board of governors meetings, I think the teams were told that they might end up voting on it. It may not go that way. It might just be a poll of teams to see how they feel about the possibility. But I’m told, don’t be surprised if that’s the way this goes sometime in the future Ron.