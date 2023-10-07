NHL Rumors: Shane Pinto May Have To Take Less To Sign With Ottawa

There is one remaining restricted free agent left on the board now that the Anaheim Ducks have gotten their house in order. All eyes remain focused on Canada’s capital and the Ottawa Senators heading into Canadian Thanksgiving as Shane Pinto remains without a contract.

NHL Rumors: The Shane Pinto – Ottawa Senators Stalemate Continues

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Friday morning to discuss what needs to be done to get this player back into the lineup.

** NHLRumors.com Transcription

Gord Stellick: “So, um, yeah some of the intrigue restricted free agents that of course ends when it is all said and done. As we mentioned with all due respect to others. Shane Pinto, now the one elite one after Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras signed with the Anaheim Ducks in the last few days, how do you see this playing out? Is there going to have to be the one move made that does it or is that going to be enough? When do you think we might see him in the Ottawa Senators lineup?”

Dave Pagnotta: “If he is willing to take less and drop his price then he can probably slot in around now. I think they have got around $1.7, which I saw when I was on CapFriendly yesterday, I think that’s the number around $1.7 million in cap space.

He is looking for and has been looking for closer to $2.5 million per season on a two-year deal. If he is willing to drop that a decent chuck then they might be able to get something going but it is not just him.

They are also considering and have been for some time since they brought in Josh Bailey and bring him into the roster. They may have to make some other type of move regardless or just kind of wait to see how things play out and if they really want to keep Bailey then they have to wait it out and hope that he stays available for them.

So speaking of juggling acts with Tampa, this is a tough one for the Sens right now. And when Michael Andlauer, their owner, comes out and says were are in a tough spot, we got to figure this out, not an easy position to be in in this type of cap era.

So unless he is going to change his mind, take a little bit less, they are going to have to so some kind of move here in order to free things up. They have tried. Nobody is willing to do them any favors. So it is up to Pierre Dorin to try to figure this one out and make it work otherwise we could start the regular season without him in the lineup.”