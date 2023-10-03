NHL Rumors: The Shane Pinto – Ottawa Senators Stalemate Continues

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Several sources have said that Shane Pinto was disappointed with the Ottawa Senators’ one-year contract offer in the $1 million range. Senators GM Pierre Dorion and agent Lewis Gross would comment.

Pinto hasn’t asked for a trade. It’s believed he’s looking for something in the $2.5 million range.

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: Pierre Dorion on Friday on when asked for a Shane Pinto updates.

“Obviously, our fans want Shane here. We want Shane here. The players want Shane here. We’re really working hard at it. We know he’s an important part of our team. And we hope he joins us in the very near future.”

Basically the same as he’s been saying fo a while.

Pinto’s agent Lewis Gross won’t comment on the negotiations but there has to be frustration growing from their side of things.

Getting contracts before Pinto has been Erik Brannstrom, Travis Hamonic, Vladimir Tarasenko, Joonas Korpisalo, and Zack MacEwen. The Senators took on Dominik Kubalik $2.5 million cap hit in the Alex DeBrincat trade.

The Senators are paying $5 million for Bobby Ryan, Matt Murray, Michael Del Zotto and Colin White to not play for them. The Sens have about $900,000 in cap space and Pinto will be looking for something over $2 million.

It probably won’t sit well with Pinto and his camp if the Senators sign Josh Bailey, who is in camp on a PTO, to a one-year deal.

They’ll save a bit of cap room by putting Jacob Bernard-Docker and Egor Sokolov on waiver and going with a minimum roster to start the year. They may be forced to trade Mathieu Joseph by attaching an asset. Burying a player in the AHL could save them $1.15 if their salary is more than that.

Ottawa Senators Took Wrong Approach With Shane Pinto

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators and Shane Pinto’s camp are at a stalemate. Pinto is skating near his home in Long Island.

Elliotte Friedman has reported the “the gap widened” after the Senators offered a one-year, $1 million contract last week. It’s believed that the Senators made that offer along with the provision to talking an extension in January.

It’s believed that Pinto is looking for $2.5 million. Morgan Frost signed a two-year deal worth $2.1 million per with the Philadelphia Flyers and that is what the Sens may be looking for. reported the sides weren’t far apart back on September 20th.