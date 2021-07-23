NHL Rumors: Sharks, Devils, Islanders, Avs, Rangers, Canadiens, and Golden Knights

Sharks Meier a fit in New Jersey?

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier has come up in speculation.

Wonder if the New Jersey Devils would have interest in Meier. Meier and Nico Hischier had some chemistry during the World Championships.

The Devils have the No. 4 and No. 29 pick and could maybe offer up one of them up and/or a prospect and a useful player. The Devils don’t have any cap concerns.

Todd Cordell: “Meier makes a lot of sense for the Devils. Elite shot/chance generator, can score goals, solid on-ice impacts, and is long-term T6 solution. Also has experience playing with Nico internationally.”

Islanders in both Parise and Suter but may only get one

Larry Brooks: Have been told that the New York Islanders are interested in both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

Brian Lawton: Agree that bringing in both Parise and Suter would be great for the Islanders, but what has found out is that it is unlikely that both players end up on the same team. Feel that Parise will end up with the Islanders.

Colorado and Grubauer talking

Adrian Dater: Have only been told that the Colorado Avalanche and pending UFA goaltender Philipp Grubauer are talking, nothing more.

Rangers looking for a defenseman and moving on from Smith

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet: “…The Rangers are definitely look for an experienced left shot defenceman.”

Larry Brooks: Have been told that the Rangers are moving on from defenseman Brendan Smith.

Canadiens back in on Hoffman this offseason

Shawn Simpson: There has been lots of speculation that forward Mike Hoffman will be signing with the Montreal Canadiens.

Assistant coach Luke Richardson must be giving the okay to this.

The St. Louis Blues were looking to move him at the trade deadline.

Golden Knights make Martinez an offer

Jesse Granger: Several sources have said that the Vegas Golden Knights and pending UFA defenseman Alec Martinez are having ongoing contract talks.

Pierre LeBrun: The Golden Knights have made Martinez a contract offer and he’s going over it. Does he want to stay or test the open market?

Believe that he really likes it in Vegas but would likely get more money elsewhere.