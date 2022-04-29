NHL Rumors: Sharks, Golden Knights, Jets, Flames, Canucks, and Bengtsson 

Sharks will likely go with Kahkonen with Reimer or Hill

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: The San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Wild.

The 25-year-old Kahkonen is a pending RFA. James Reimer and Adin Hill are both under contract for next season. Interim GM Joe Will has been record saying they won’t be carrying three goaltenders on their roster next season. It will likely be Kahkonen and one of Reimer or Hill.

Coach Bob Boughner on Kahkonen.

“I think he fits in our room nicely. He’s a good guy and works hard on off days, works hard in practice, is a good teammate, and is just a good guy to be around, so that’s important as well.”

Quick hits on the Golden Knights, Jets, Flames, Canucks, and Bengtsson

Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet: The Vegas Golden Knights will have some cap issues to figure out again. Reilly Smith is a pending UFA and there were some contract extension talks. Some sources said a deal was done, with others saying it wasn’t. The sides are talking.

The Winnipeg Jets will have some big decisions to make this offseason. Will Pierre-Luc Dubois want to sign long-term?

Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving last week on pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau: “We made a comment at the beginning of the year, we weren’t going to talk about his contract publicly. … That by no means should be taken as any indication we (don’t) want him back. We want him back here. We’re going to move heaven and earth, and do everything we possibly can to get Johnny back here. … We’re going to do everything we humanly possibly can to have him be back here and be a Flame for a long, long time.”

Bo Horvat has a year left on his contract and believe he will be a big priority for the Vancouver Canucks.

Soon to be 29-year-old Anton Bengtsson from Sweden is getting some interest in a bottom-six role.