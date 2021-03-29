NHL Rumors: Sharks, Panthers, Sabres, Blues, Blue Jackets, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, and the Oilers

Marleau open to a trade

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau said that he’s open to the idea of a trade before the April 12th trade deadline.

“I think it’s something you have to consider. Obviously, if something comes up, it’s something we’ll have to think about and see if it’s the right situation.”

Rounding up Friedman’s thoughts

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Florida Panthers were looking for a defenseman before Aaron Ekblad was injured last night.

Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams was trying to get a second-round pick for a Eric Staal before settling on third and fifth.

The Sabres have a bit of an advantage on the trade market now as teams like the Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators have worked themselves back into a playoff race.

The Sabres and St. Louis Blues may have been talking about something. Had thought Taylor Hall but received some pushback when brought up.

It will be hard for the Sabres to get a first-round pick for Hall unless it becomes a bidding war for him.

The Sabres would have been able to get good value for Jake McCabe had he not been injured and done for the season. Forward Casey Mittelstadt may need a change of scenery.

Trade speculation around the Blues is increasing.

The Columbus Blue Jackets could look to move Michael Del Zotto and Riley Nash.

If the Blue Jackets make David Savard available, the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lighting – if they could make the money work – would be options.

The Carolina Hurricanes asked about Vancouver Canucks defenseman Travis Hamonic, but he wants to stay.

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t interested in taking up cap space for another goaltender unless Frederik Andersen‘s injury situation forces their hand. Believe that Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has a deal or two in his pocket when the numbers work.

Don’t believe that Montreal Canadien GM Marc Bergevin is done improving his team. He may have had something involving Artturi Lehkonen to create some extra cap space.

Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Glendening and the Edmonton Oilers makes too much sense.

Have heard a couple of teams are interested in college free agent Jordan Kawaguchi.