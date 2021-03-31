NHL Rumors: Shayne Gostisbehere and Taylor Hall

Panthers are not interested in Gostisbhere but the Sabres could be a fit

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: A league source said that the Florida Panthers are not interested in putting a waiver claim on Shayne Gostisbehere.

John Vogl: With the Buffalo Sabres only having left-handed defensemen Rasmus Dahlin, Jacob Bryson and Mattias Samuelsson under contract next season, Shayne Gostisbehere at $4.5 million through 2022-23 could be a fit if they so choose.

TSN: Frank Seravalli said teams are calling the Florida Panthers looking to ‘help’ the Panthers blue line.

“Bill Zito is turning over every stone at this point. He is looking at all of his options that are on the table. Some suspects that are on out Tradebait board. Some guys that may be more hockey deals. Maybe even a waiver claim in the form of Shayne Gostisbehere. He is considering everything that’s out there knowing that: 1) He can’t replace Aaron Ekblad and 2) that he has limited currency to do so. He is not interested in trading picks and/or prospects so he is going to have to do some searching in order to try and fill the void for Aaron Ekblad.”

On Sabres Taylor Hall and Jack Eichel

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked if there is any new news coming from Buffalo about any big names being traded.

“Well, I’m mean specifically we’re looking at Taylor Hall. I can tell you this James, that the agent for Taylor Hall, Darren Ferris, spoke with Kevyn Adams, the general manager for the Buffalo Sabres on Monday and obviously they talked about the variety of trade scenarios that might be encouraged, directed at Taylor Hall. There are some that have interest in a trade and sign. Kevyn Adams is wrestling on what the return should look like. And as you get closer to the April 12th trade deadline, obviously becomes less of a cap hit. So maybe there is some upside in that. Maybe the price actually stays at what the ask might be at this stage. So nothing definite. As for the captain Jack Eichel, he continues to go through treatment. He’s seeing a specialist. The expectation is that he could have imaging on his injury as early as next week, and then the Sabres and Jack Eichel will have a better understanding of his progress at that point.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription