NHL Rumors: Should the Boston Bruins be Sellers? Should the Calgary Flames be Buyers?

Should the Boston Bruins be sellers?

TSN: Craig Button, Hot or not if the Boston Bruins should be sellers at the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcriptions

“Oh, that’s a hot one. And the reason I say be a seller is because this team is not a contender any longer. They have too many holes in their lineup. They had attrition. They lost some really good offensive players, and that’s a big part of their challenge despite scoring six versus San Jose on Monday. They have challenges scoring goals.

And you look at where their team is at, you look at some of the players, they have coveted players. I think they can make maneuvers to set themselves up for the future. And people say, ah the Boston Bruins can’t do that.

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Well, here’s the, here’s what the Boston Bruins have to recognize, if they don’t do it, they’re going to be in the same spot next year, fighting for a playoff spot, maybe in, maybe out. You want to be the Pittsburgh Penguins, or you want to move yourself forward? They got to be sellers.”

Should the Calgary Flames be buyers?

TSN: Craig Button, Hot or not if the Calgary Flames should be buyers at the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcriptions

“Oh, that’s hot, and retooling will help the rebuild. And being a buyer now, there’s two avenues for the Calgary Flames to go a low-cost acquisition to just kind of bolster the lineup, or Craig Button acquired Craig Conroy. I think Craig Conroy has got to go and acquire another Craig Conroy-type center.

He’s talked about a right-shot center that he wants to get into the lineup. Well, that to me is just where he can help us team right now, and he can help us team in the future.

Just like Craig Conroy when he came to the Flames, became instrumental to their success. That’s what the Calgary Flames need. If he can manage that, that’s going to help them now and somebody that’s going to be around for the years to come, I think it’s a big-time win for the Calgary Flames.”

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.