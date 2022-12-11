NHL Rumors: Should the Edmonton Oilers be eyeing Montreal Canadiens Joel Edmundson?

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Given their need to improve their blue line, you’d think that the Edmonton Oilers would be interested in Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson.

He has one year left on his contract at a $3.5 million cap hit which may appeal more to some teams.

After talking with reporters in Edmonton, they could see a fit for Edmundson there. If it was as easy as just giving up a pick or prospect, the Oilers may have done so already. The Oilers could need to have the salary balance out and the Canadiens aren’t interested in that, well unless there is better asset coming back.

If it’s not the Oilers, there will be other teams interested.

Ben Chiarot last season was a rental and the Florida Panthers gave up a first, fourth and a prospect.

Mark Spector: For the Oilers to land Joel Edmundson, they might have to include a prospect like Xavier Bourgault.

Dustin Nielson: “I’m not opposed to moving picks or prospects, just not sure he’s the guy. I know many people are not a fan of the player at all. I saw what he did with MTL and see some value, just not that level of value.

Mark Spector: “That’s fair, but how do you get the quality defender this team needs? You can’t keep all your prospects and 1st rd’ers, and improve at the same time. Something’s gotta give…”