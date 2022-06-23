NHL Rumors: Should the Flyers Trade Ivan Provorov or Travis Konecny for Picks and Young Players?

Sam Carchidi of Philadelphia Hockey Now: The return to health of Sean Couturier and Ryan Ellis should put the Philadelphia Flyers in a playoff hunt but not in Cup contention.

The Flyers are hoping for a retool and will look at the free agent market to improve. Being able to lure someone like Johnny Gaudreau won’t be easy.

The Flyers should be looking to make some trades for high draft picks and young players. The New Jersey Devils are willing to move the No. 2 pick.

Two players that could net a good return are defenseman Ivan Provorov and forward Travis Konecny as both have seemed to hit a wall in Philly. The Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets have to high picks they could move and some prospects.

A first-round picks and some good prospects for either Provorov or Konecny is something the Flyers should consider.

Andy & Rono: “Despite that the Flyers were awful in last years, Konecny still was one of the best forwards in shot contributions at 5-on-5. Above average at transition and he was also very good playmaker. In better team, better system he’d have a big chance to become +70 points winger.”

