NHL Rumors: Should the Philadelphia Flyers consider a rebuild?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show: Team Player or Sore Loser? on the Philadelphia Flyers.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marchese: “On the Flyers page, they bench Kevin Hayes, which I mean, I don’t know if John Tortorella is trying to send, well he’s trying to send a message. I don’t know what that message is.

But, where do things go from here? Is there, are we looking at, obviously there’s not a coaching change happening cause John Tortorella just got there, but are we looking at big changes among the organization, either it be front office or players or are they still in the wait-and-see approach to see what’s out there?

Friedman: “Well I just think the biggest question is, to me the biggest question is, what is their direction? Where are they going here?

I think they should (audio cuts out). That’s what I would do if I was the Flyers, but they have to make that decision. Until they say, ‘hey, we’re going for a rebuild,’ then obviously they’re trying to win. And if you’re trying to win you don’t make the same decisions that you make for a rebuild.

So I think they have to commit to that before we can decide which direction they’re going.

Marchese: “How much of that conversation is who’s going to be making those decisions? Is it going to be Chuck Fletcher or is it going to be someone else?

Friedman: “Yeah, I think that’s a question too. I think he’s got two more years left on his contract.

I also think, Philly’s one of those teams where I think organizationally they just aren’t crazy about the whole rebuild idea. I think they should but they have to get their own heads wrapped around it.”