NHL Rumors: Sidney Crosby To Remain with the Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins writer for The Athletic Josh Yohe joined TSN Radio on Monday ahead of the Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs game. When asked about the potential of Sidney Crosby leaving Pittsburgh for another team, Yohe stated he did not think that was going to happen and that Crosby would re-sign in Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby Wants To Be a Pittsburgh Penguin Forever

Jeff O’Neill: “We spoke about different scenarios if this continued to be a train wreck. They were just playing out the stretch, and it turned into a gong show because the month and a half before that was, do you think things would be any different for Sidney Crosby heading into the offseason? Like, do you actually think there might have been a possibility of him pulling the trigger and playing elsewhere or at least entertaining that idea?”

Josh Yohe: “Very unlikely. Hey, you know, we bring this up with him about one time a year, and he doesn’t like it when we bring it up. He looked at us this year and he was kind of defiant for him. Always very polite and friendly. But for his standards. He was a little defiant. He said you know I tell you guys every year I don’t want to play anywhere else. It’s never changed. And I believe that.

I think one thing you have to understand about Sid is that his two heroes in life are Steve Yzerman and Mario Lemieux – two guys who only ever played for one franchise. That means a lot to him – it really does. And also, he’s just such a creature of habit—like he really is. I don’t know if he’d even be comfortable ever playing in another city. He literally lived more than half of his life in Pittsburgh.

I just think it’s where he’s comfortable. He wasn’t happy with how things were going this season, obviously, but I’d be shocked if he didn’t sign a new contract this summer.”