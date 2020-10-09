NHL Rumors: Simmonds, Krug, Lundqvist, Canucks, Janmark, Flyers, Sergachev, Islanders, Soderberg and Brodie

On Wayne Simmonds

Pierre LeBrun: Have heard that Wayne Simmonds has narrowed his list down to two teams – the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.

On Torey Krug

Frank Servalli: Sounds like the Boston Bruins are holding firm on their six-years at $6.5 million per year offer for defenseman Torey Krug.

He’s expected to test the free agent waters but doors are still open.

On Henrik Lundqvist

Bob McKenzie: The Washington Capitals and Henrik Lundqvist could be doing a one-year deal at $1.5 million. He’s getting $3 million this season from the New York Rangers. He was scheduled to make $4.5 million this season prior to the buyout.

On potential Markstrom replacement

TSN Radio Vancouver: Rick Dhaliwal: “Greiss and Khudobin high on #Canucks list for Markstrom’s replacement if he leaves, most likely 2 year deals”

On the Avalanche

Adrian Dater: Continue to hear that the Colorado Avalanche are interested in Mattias Janmark. The Avs are not alone as there are a few other teams interested as well.

On the Flyers and free agency

Jordan Hall: Don’t believe that the Philadelphia Flyers will do anything big in free agency.

Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said last month that they may not be a big player in free agency over the next couple of years.

On a Mikhail Sergachev offer sheet

NHL Watcher: A TSN 1200 hosts suggest that if a team would offer sheet Mikhail Sergachev to a seven-year, $8 million per season deal, the Tampa Bay Lightning wouldn’t be able to match that.

NHL Watcher: Pierre McGuire says that the Lightning wouldn’t be able to match. The Lightning would take the picks.

On the Islanders and Senators

David Pagnotta: There had been some talk that the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders were talking about defenseman Johnny Boychuk but it doesn’t sound like it went anywhere.

On Carl Soderberg

Craig Morgan: Carl Soderberg will be hitting the free agent market but the Arizona Coyotes haven’t ruled him out.

Darren Dreger: The Calgary Flames and T.J. Brodie continued contract well into last night.