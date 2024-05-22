NHL Rumors: Smith, Liljegren, Drouin, Lee, Swayman, and the Montreal Canadiens

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Sounds like Jim Hiller will get the full-time coaching gig in Los Angeles. The Kings could hire Marco Sturm to be an assistant.

D.J. Smith could also end up in LA if Hiller is named coach. Smith could end up in Toronto if Hiller isn’t hired.

The Toronto Maple Leafs could make Timothy Liljegren available this offseason.

Jonathan Drouin re-signing with the Colorado Avalanche makes too much sense.

NHL Rumors: Jonathan Drouin Wants To Stay with the Colorado Avalanche

Would the New York Islanders make Anders Lee available? He’s got two years left at $7 million per and his 15-team no-trade clause kicks in on July 1st. The Islanders could use some salary cap space.

Jeremy Swayman’s extension with the Boston Bruins should come in around eight years and in the $64 to $68 million range.

The Montreal Canadiens could be looking at an interesting offseason

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: There are some teams who have said that Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes is not looking for help at center. Kirby Dach could be given the shot at the No. 2 slot and Alex Newhook could slot in at the No. 3 center or moved to the wing.

As for the draft, they’ve selected centers in the past two drafts, but some wonder what they’ll do if Cayden Lindstrom is/isn’t available when they pick at No. 5. Some wonder if the Canadiens will trade the pick if Lindstrom is already taken.

The Calgary Flames are one of the teams that’s asked about Arber Zhekaj and were told no. Someone may need to overpay.

Can’t see the Canadiens wanting to trade Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux or David Reinbacher. Would the Canadiens consider moving Jordan Harris, Jayden Struble, Justin Barron, Mattias Norlinder and Adam Engstrom?

A Trevor Zegras trade to the Canadiens seems unlikely. The Ottawa Senators would listen on Josh Norris but the Canadiens and Sens doing a deal also seems unlikely. What about Marco Rossi (Wild), or Cole Sillinger/Kent Johnson (Blue Jackets)?

NHL Rumors: Coaches, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens will look for a scoring forward. They could also look to move Christian Dvorak, David Savard and Joel Armia, who all have one year left on their deals.