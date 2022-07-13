NHL Rumors: Some Deals in Place Already? Some Things to Keep an Eye on Today

Deal in place or linked to … Things to keep an eye on

Bob McKenzie: Deals in place or players tied to teams.

Jack Campbell – Edmonton Oilers

Darcy Kuemper – Washington Capitals

Andrew Copp – Detroit Red Wings

Claude Giroux – Ottawa Senators

David Pagnotta: Vincent Trocheck – New York Rangers

To keep an eye on:

Will it be the Seattle Kraken or Carolina Hurricanes for John Klingberg?

Is Jeff Petry Play B for the Hurricanes if they miss out on Klingberg?

Will the Sharks trade Brent Burns to the Dallas Stars?

Will Josh Manson head back to the Anaheim Ducks?

Jeff Marek: The Seattle Kraken and Detroit Red Wings have some interest in Dallas Stars pending UFA John Klingberg. The Carolina Hurricanes have had interest in Klingberg for a while now and they may be in the best position to offer him what he’s looking for.

Jeff Marek: San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns being traded to the Dallas Stars is picking up steam this morning.

A five-year deal for Darcy Kuemper?

Frank Seravalli: Speculation has Darcy Kuemper being a fit for the Washington Capitals. Expect a contract in the five-year range at $5.5 million.

Avs and Josh Manson still talking

Adrian Dater: The Colorado Avalanche and defenseman Josh Manson continue to talk to see if they can reach a deal.

The Golden Knights could be looking to move Max Pacioretty

Elliotte Friedman: The Vegas Golden Knights will announce contract extensions for Reilly Smith and Brett Howden. Given their salary cap situation, they may need to move some salary and Max Pacioretty’s name is out there.

Brett Kulak will get lots of interest

Renaud Lavoie: Have heard there will be lots of interest in defenseman Brett Kulak.

He’s said before he’d be open to returning to Montreal, but will someone offer him something he can’ refuse

Robert Thomas signing for eight years

Frank Seravalli: The St. Louis Blues will be signing forward Robert Thomas to an eight-year contract extension worth $64 million.