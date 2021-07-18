NHL Rumors: Some of the Bigger Names That Won’t Be Protected

Henrique likely unprotected

Nick Alberga: Have been hearing that forward Adam Henrique will be left unprotected by the Anaheim Ducks for the expansion draft.

David Pagnotta: As expected with Henrique. Wonder if the Ducks will push or have already pushed Henrique on the Seattle Kraken.

Quick to be exposed

Frank Seravalli: Have been hearing that the Los Angeles Kings have left goaltender Jonathan Quick unprotected for the expansion draft.

Jonathan Willis: Quick, a 35-year-old former Conn Smythe winner and two-time Stanley Cup champion, has two years left on his contract at a $5.8MM AAV, though his actual salary is just $5.5MM total. He is 43-54-13 with a 0.896 SV% over the last three seasons.

Landeskog unprotected

Mike Chambers: The Colorado Avalanche will not be protecting forward Gabriel Landeskog for the expansion draft.

Ryan Boulding: “If Seattle agrees on a deal with Landeskog but doesn’t sign him until after the draft, the club could take another Avalanche player as well.”

Domi will be unprotected

Darren Dreger: Hearing that the Columbus Blue Jackets won’t be protecting forward Max Domi. It would be a bit of surprise if the Kraken didn’t select him.

Mark Scheig: “This doesn’t surprise me. Just had surgery and won’t be ready for season. Just one year left on his deal.”

Kraken to select Driedger?

Pierre LeBrun: Sources saying that the Seattle Kraken will select pending UFA goaltender Chris Driedger from the Florida Panthers.

